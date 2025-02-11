Luka Doncic Had a Special Cross-Sport Jersey Swap With Rams Star After Lakers Debut
Luka Dončić donned a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and stepped onto the Crypto.com Arena floor for the first time on Monday night. His highly-anticipated debut pretty much lived up to expectations. He hit a patented step-back three-pointer for his first bucket in purple and gold, threw a highlight-reel pass to LeBron James, and played only 24 minutes in his first live action since Christmas.
Afterwards, Dončić enjoyed an early taste of the Los Angeles experience when he swapped jerseys with another big name in town, but one who plays a different sport. Dončić was spotted undergoing a jersey swap with none other than Puka Nacua, the star Los Angeles Rams wideout who was named All-Pro as a rookie in 2023.
Dončić also gifted Nacua a pair of kicks, which Nacua joked he'd use for All-Star weekend; the Rams receiver is slated to participate in the celebrity All-Star game on Friday night.
Dončić better get used to this sort of thing. He was already a massive star before coming to the Lakers, of course. But Los Angeles magnifies fame unlike any city in the country. The jersey swaps are only beginning.