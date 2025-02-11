Cameras Caught Luka Doncic Looking So Excited Before Making Cool Pass to LeBron James
Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Monday and it was a successful one for the 25-year-old guard as he had 14 points and was able to sit out the entire fourth quarter of their blowout victory over the Utah Jazz.
Doncic hadn't played in a NBA game since Christmas because of a calf injury but he looked right at home on the court with his new team. He and LeBron James shared a great moment during player introductions and then they went out and took care of business, lifting the Lakers to their sixth straight win.
One of Doncic's best plays of the night was a sweet full-court pass to James who finished it off with an easy layup. The look on Doncic's face when he saw LeBron running down the court was pretty great:
Fans loved that:
The Lakers, who are now 32-19 on the season and in fourth in the Western Conference, will face the Jazz again on Wednesday night in Utah.