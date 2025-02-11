SI

Cameras Caught Luka Doncic Looking So Excited Before Making Cool Pass to LeBron James

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic got a win in his Lakers debut. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Monday and it was a successful one for the 25-year-old guard as he had 14 points and was able to sit out the entire fourth quarter of their blowout victory over the Utah Jazz.

Doncic hadn't played in a NBA game since Christmas because of a calf injury but he looked right at home on the court with his new team. He and LeBron James shared a great moment during player introductions and then they went out and took care of business, lifting the Lakers to their sixth straight win.

One of Doncic's best plays of the night was a sweet full-court pass to James who finished it off with an easy layup. The look on Doncic's face when he saw LeBron running down the court was pretty great:

Fans loved that:

The Lakers, who are now 32-19 on the season and in fourth in the Western Conference, will face the Jazz again on Wednesday night in Utah.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

