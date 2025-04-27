Luka Doncic, LeBron James Accomplish Lakers First Since Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal
Luka Doncic and LeBron James had a big first half for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, combining for 43 of the team's 58 points over the first 24 minutes of the game.
James had 22 points in the first half, while Doncic added 21 points of his own. And according to Real Sports, L.A.'s new star duo is the first pair to each have a 20-point half in the same playoff game for the franchise since Lakers greats Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal accomplished the feat back in 2002.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, the offensive explosion from their superstars wasn't good enough for a halftime lead. The Minnesota Timberwolves led by three points at the half after big starts from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Randle scored 21 points and made three three-pointers in the first half, while Edwards added 19 points.
The Lakers started the second half hot with an 14–0 run to take the lead. Minnesota holds a 2–1 lead in the series as L.A. hopes to even it up before they head back home for Game 5. If Doncic and James keep scoring in volume, the Lakers sure have a good shot.