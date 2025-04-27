SI

Luka Doncic, LeBron James Accomplish Lakers First Since Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal

Doncic and James had a huge first half on Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Lakers star-studded duo of Doncic and James had a big first half on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers star-studded duo of Doncic and James had a big first half on Sunday / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luka Doncic and LeBron James had a big first half for the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, combining for 43 of the team's 58 points over the first 24 minutes of the game.

James had 22 points in the first half, while Doncic added 21 points of his own. And according to Real Sports, L.A.'s new star duo is the first pair to each have a 20-point half in the same playoff game for the franchise since Lakers greats Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal accomplished the feat back in 2002.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the offensive explosion from their superstars wasn't good enough for a halftime lead. The Minnesota Timberwolves led by three points at the half after big starts from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Randle scored 21 points and made three three-pointers in the first half, while Edwards added 19 points.

The Lakers started the second half hot with an 14–0 run to take the lead. Minnesota holds a 2–1 lead in the series as L.A. hopes to even it up before they head back home for Game 5. If Doncic and James keep scoring in volume, the Lakers sure have a good shot.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA