Luka Doncic Hit a Step-Back Three Over Anthony Davis During Huge First Half vs. Mavs

Luka Doncic over Anthony Davis in Dallas used to result in points for the home team.
Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas on Wenesday night as the Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the trade. It was an emotional night for Doncic who had spent the first six-plus seasons of his NBA career in Dallas.

While the home crowd cheered for him, Doncic went off for 14 points in the first quarter hitting three of his first four three-pointers including a vintage step-back over Anthony Davis. It was a fitting moment as the two will forever be connected as the superstar the Mavericks traded away and older often-injured superstar they got in return.

Doncic did an incredible job shaking off the pregame emotions that brought tears to his eyes during his tribute to play so well early in the game, and this shot was good enough that it might someday end up on a tribute video from his new team.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

