Luka Doncic Had a NSFW Reaction to Surprisingly Large Group of Media at his Presser
Luka Doncic had quite a night in Dallas on Wednesday. The former Mavericks star saw a lot of old friends and was brought to tears by a pregame tribute video. Then when the game started he went off for 45 points in a Lakers win that the home crowd really seemed to enjoy.
After the game all anyone wanted to talk about was Luka and an abnormally large number of media members gathered to hear him in his postgame press conference. You could tell there were a lot more people there than usual based on Doncic's reaction when he walked in the room.
"Oh, sh--," he said as he took his seat at the front of the room.
Doncic then took questions for a few minutes and tried to put his emotions from the night into words. For now there's not much time to dwell. The Lakers play in Houston on Friday and then finish the season at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and they control their own destiny when it comes to clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.