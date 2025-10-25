Luka Dončić Makes NBA History With Back-to-Back Massive Games to Start Season
Luka Dončić is off to an electric start in his first full season as a Laker. In Lebron James's absence, Dončić has scored a whopping 92 points over L.A.'s first two games of the new NBA season, highlighted by a 49-point night in their win over the Timberwolves Friday.
In the Lakers' 128-110 win over Anthony Edwards and the Wolves, Dončić went off with 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and just three turnovers. He drained five three-pointers and went 16-for-19 from the foul line.
He had an incredible game in their season opener, too, with 43 points, 12 boards and nine assists, but the Lakers weren't able to get the win as they fell to the Warriors 119-109 Tuesday. According to the NBA, Dončić became the first player in league history to open a season with back-to-back games of 40 or more points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists. He set a Lakers franchise record with 92 points over the first two games of the season, breaking Jerry West's previous mark of 81 points, per ESPN.
He's also the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games to start a season and just the fourth player to reach the feat in NBA history, joining the elite company of Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, according to ESPN. The offensive outbursts have come at a great time for the Lakers with James sidelined as he deals with sciatica.
Dončic's dazzling performances come after he signed a three-year max contract extension with the Lakers in the offseason to remain with the franchise following his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks to L.A. at last season's trade deadline.
With James's legendary NBA career in its twilight, the Lakers are Dončić's team in the long run and he's making the big extension pay dividends early.