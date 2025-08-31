Luka Dončić Notches Fourth EuroBasket Triple-Double in History in Slovenia's Win
Luka Dončić faced criticism for joining his home country Slovenia's in the EuroBasket tournament this summer, so the new Lakers star made sure to shush the critics in his dominant performance on Sunday vs. Belgium.
Dončić posted 26 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals to notch just the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket history. His performance helped boost Slovenia to a 86-69 win over Belgium, which was much needed to stay alive in the tournament. Slovenia was coming off a heartbreaking 103-95 loss to France on Saturday despite Dončić's 39 points.
Through three EuroBasket games, Dončić is averaging 33 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 3.3 steals.
Dončić's thrilling performances this weekend can make Lakers fans have a sigh of relief since there was initially concern that the NBA star suffered a right knee contusion during one of the EuroBasket's exhibition games earlier this month. Thankfully, Dončić wasn't seriously injured after the accidental run-in with a teammate.
Slovenia and Dončić will face Iceland on Tuesday.