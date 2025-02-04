Luka Doncic Had Saddest Line About How He Felt After Being Traded to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced star Luka Doncic on Tuesday, just a few days following the trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to one of the league's most premier franchises.
The 25-year-old Doncic thought that he would spend his entire career in Dallas, as he was eligible to sign a supermax extension with the franchise next offseason. Given his immeasurable talent and his proven ability to lead Dallas to an NBA Finals, that supermax extension seemed like a formality.
Of course, until the Mavericks shockingly dealt him to the Lakers in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis.
Doncic described his emotions upon hearing the news that he had been dealt.
"Honestly, [it] was hard at first," Doncic said. "That first day was really hard. It felt like this last 48 hours was one month...like two days ago was one month ago. Emotionally it was really hard, but...today is much better. I'm really happy to be here, for this opportunity. This is the Lakers," Doncic added.
It has to be incredibly hard to process for Doncic, who viewed the Mavericks as the franchise he would spend his prime with. Fresh off an NBA Finals, he was dealt.
Not for nothing, Doncic just purchased a new home in the Dallas area, as he had every reason to expect to be with the franchise long-term.
Things happen quickly in the NBA. If Doncic—one of the best players in the league —can be dealt, then anybody can be dealt.