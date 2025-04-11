Luka Doncic Spent the Day After His Win Over the Mavericks Signing Mavs Gear for Fans
Just a day after scoring 45 points against the Mavericks in his first game in Dallas since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Lakers, Luka Doncic remained in North Texas to interact with Mavs fans during a Jordan brand event.
Doncic on Thursday was at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Dallas to promote the Jordan Brand Luka 4 sneaker, which was made available in select retailers on April 8.
Multiple pictures and a video on social media showed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar working as a cashier, signing autographs for Mavericks fans and even sitting down to share a few words with members of his former team's fanbase.
Doncic was visibly emotional before the start of his first game in Dallas post-trade as the Mavericks played a tribute video for the five-time All-Star. He even admitted afterwards that he had difficulty getting into the right frame of mind for the game.
But all that changed when he actually took the court. As Mavericks fans loudly reiterated their anger at the club's general manager Nico Harrison throughout the game, Doncic torched his old team en route to a double-digit victory for the Lakers.
Doncic has admitted publicly how much the trade shocked and hurt him. And while he indicated in a postgame interview Wednesday that it's time to move on, he also maintained that he'll always have love for the Mavericks and their fans.
"All these fans, I really appreciate it man," Doncic said. "All the teammates I had—everybody had my back. I'm just happy. I love these fans. I love this city. But it's time to move on."
Doncic and the playoff-bound Lakers will continue to move on, but it’s clear he still has plenty of love for the Mavericks and their fans.