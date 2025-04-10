SI

Nico Harrison Watching Luka Doncic Play From the Mavs’ Tunnel Led to Lots of Jokes

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @TheHoopCentral
In this story:

The stars were out on Wednesday night for the highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, which marked Luka Doncic's first game back at American Airlines Center.

LeBron James consoled Doncic during his Mavericks tribute video and then faced off against former teammate Anthony Davis on the court for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made an early appearance in the arena and was seen chatting with an ex-player pregame.

As for the man of the hour, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was in the house, too—just not necessarily in plain sight.

Harrison was seen watching the start of the game from, out of all places, the entrance of the players' tunnel.

The man who orchestrated the Doncic trade and forever changed the course of the Mavs organization seemed to have no interest in getting heckled out in the open, choosing a much more remote spot to watch the game in peace.

NBA fans made lots of jokes at Harrison's expense:

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA