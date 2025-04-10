Nico Harrison Watching Luka Doncic Play From the Mavs’ Tunnel Led to Lots of Jokes
The stars were out on Wednesday night for the highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, which marked Luka Doncic's first game back at American Airlines Center.
LeBron James consoled Doncic during his Mavericks tribute video and then faced off against former teammate Anthony Davis on the court for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made an early appearance in the arena and was seen chatting with an ex-player pregame.
As for the man of the hour, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was in the house, too—just not necessarily in plain sight.
Harrison was seen watching the start of the game from, out of all places, the entrance of the players' tunnel.
The man who orchestrated the Doncic trade and forever changed the course of the Mavs organization seemed to have no interest in getting heckled out in the open, choosing a much more remote spot to watch the game in peace.
NBA fans made lots of jokes at Harrison's expense: