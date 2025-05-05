NBA Insider Makes Contract Prediction for Luka Doncic and Lakers This Offseason
Luka Doncic is likely to sign a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, according to one NBA insider.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon was a guest on Monday's episode of the Dan Patrick Show and said he'd be surprised if the two sides don't agree to a contract extension this summer.
"I would be shocked if there's not some sort of extension this summer," MacMahon said. "With what I know of Luka, and I haven't talked to him directly about this, but talking to people who know Luka well, I think he ... is fully committed to L.A. now. His heart was broken, but he's fully committed to the Lakers. And his goal now is to win championships with that franchise."
Doncic has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $215.2 million deal he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. But the 2026-27 season is a player option he is likely to decline. He's eligible for an extension this summer, but isn't eligible for the max five-year, $345 million contract he could have gotten from Dallas.
This summer, Doncic can sign a four-year, $230 million deal with the Lakers after August 2. There are a number of ways that deal could be constructed when bringing options into play, but signing a deal with L.A. seems like a no-brainer for the 26-year-old superstar.