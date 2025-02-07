Report: Luka Doncic Sets Target Date to Make Lakers Debut After Stunning Trade

Luka Dončić is targeting Monday against Utah for his Lakers debut, @TheSteinLine has learned.



He returned to 5-on-5 play in practice this week and is said to be progressing well in his ramp up from his left calf strain on Christmas.



