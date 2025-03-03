Luka Doncic Taunted Clippers Bench With Cocky Move After Casually Sinking Big Shot
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic dug into his old bag of tricks to help lift his team to a thrilling 108-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and extend the Lakers’ sizzling six-game win streak.
Doncic finished with 29 points and suffered an early scare in the first quarter when he headed to the locker room appearing to nurse a leg injury. It turned out to be nothing serious, and the 25-year-old went on to put up over 25 points for the third time in the purple-and-gold.
Some things, like Doncic’s signature stepback, will always stay the same. But during Sunday’s win, Doncic appeared to make up a new taunt directed at the Clippers bench in which he scolded them for not defending him properly.
Doncic easily sank a three-pointer over Clippers’ Amir Coffey, and then he immediately looked over at the Clippers coaches and players and seemed to tell them to step up on defense and not give him that much space:
Just too good.
Doncic briefly talked about that moment in a postgame presser:
“We went back and forth a lot with the Clippers, and that’s what I like. For me, that’s fun and that’s how I get going, especially on the basketball court,” Doncic said.
Doncic played in plenty of competitive matchups against the Clippers back when he was on the Dallas Mavericks, with the Mavs recently knocking them out in the first round of the NBA playoffs last year. Now that the Slovenian star is in L.A., the intracity rivalry is about to get so much hotter.