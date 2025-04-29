Luka Doncic’s Profane Message to Timberwolves Fan During Game 4 Caught by Camera
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are a loss away from having their postseason run come to an abrupt end, as they trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 in their first round series.
The Lakers lost Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday and during the action Doncic and a fan sitting court-side had a bit of a back-and-forth that ended with 26-year-old guard saying something NSFW at the fan before continuing on with the game.
The fan had a line about Doncic complaining to the refs, which led to his NSFW retort:
“You a grown man you complain every play,” the fan said.
“Shut the [expletive] up, [expletive].” Doncic said.
Warning, there is bad language in this video:
Not the best of looks there for Doncic.
Game 5 of this series is Wednesday night in Los Angeles.