Luka Doncic’s Profane Message to Timberwolves Fan During Game 4 Caught by Camera

Andy Nesbitt

Luke Doncic and the Lakers are down 3-1 to the Timberwolves.
Luke Doncic and the Lakers are down 3-1 to the Timberwolves. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are a loss away from having their postseason run come to an abrupt end, as they trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 in their first round series.

The Lakers lost Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday and during the action Doncic and a fan sitting court-side had a bit of a back-and-forth that ended with 26-year-old guard saying something NSFW at the fan before continuing on with the game.

The fan had a line about Doncic complaining to the refs, which led to his NSFW retort:

“You a grown man you complain every play,” the fan said.


“Shut the [expletive] up, [expletive].” Doncic said.


Warning, there is bad language in this video:

Not the best of looks there for Doncic.

Game 5 of this series is Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Andy Nesbitt
