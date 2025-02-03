The Luka Doncic Trade Has Inspired Teams to Call the Suns About Kevin Durant
Zach Zowe was laid off by ESPN in the fall and has been quiet since, but the Luka Doncic trade had him dusting off his old podcasting equipment to react to the "most shocking trade in the history of the NBA."
Lowe remains plugged in and people were thrilled to see and hear him chime in on the Doncic for Anthony Davis trade and he delivered, questioning everything about the deal from the Mavericks' side, while also pointing out that Dallas still has a pretty nice team.
One of the more interesting parts of the video was when he talked about how shaken up the entire league was by the move and it may have led to more teams asking Phoenix about Kevin Durant.
"A lot of it swirling around Phoenix," said Lowe. "Forget the Jimmy Butler stuff. That's swirling, but lot of it's swirling around Phoenix. A lot of teams wondering... Durant? What's going on with Durant? You guys gonna take some calls? You guys taking calls? I think KD probably wants to stay in Phoenix but who knows on that front."
Durant called the Doncic trade "crazy" on Sunday and pointed out that players are held to a different standard than teams when it comes to player movement.
Aftrer this season Durant has one year and $54 million remaining on his contract. He was traded to Phoenix in early 2023, but has only won one playoff series in two postseasons. At 25-23 Phoenix is currently the eighth best team in the Western Conference.