Luka Dončić Shared a Cool Moment With Travis Kelce After Mavs' Game 3 Win
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are a win away from going to the NBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-107, in Sunday night's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had courtside seats and had a good time watching the Mavs pull away late for the victory, though Kelce did hear some boos from the fans at American Airlines Arena.
Moments after the game Kelce was able to share a cool moment with Doncic as the Mavs star made his way to the locker room after scoring 33 points in the victory.
Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas.
