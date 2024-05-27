Travis Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Getting Booed at T-Wolves-Mavs Game
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-107, on Sunday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals and they did so with two famous NFL players sitting courtside—Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs stars, who have won three Super Bowls in the last five years, seemed to have a lot of fun watching Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving come up big down the stretch yet again for Dallas.
Fans at America Airlines Arena, meanwhile, had a lot of fun booing Kelce when he and Mahomes were shown on the Jumbotron.
Check out his reaction:
You have to think Kelce was able to shake it off and enjoy the rest of his night, but that was a little rough.
