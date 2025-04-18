Luka Doncic Used One Word to Describe Nico Harrison After Mavericks Breakup
In a new exclusive interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Luka Doncic didn't have anything mean to say about his former general manager and the man who irrevocably changed his life: Nico Harrison.
But, the Los Angeles Lakers star didn't have anything nice to say, either.
Months after his blockbuster trade went down, Doncic revealed to Andrews that he didn't talk to Harrison the night he was traded, and he hasn't talked to him since. He also brushed off the post-trade reports coming out of the Mavs' camp that criticized his work ethic and conditioning, as he did earlier this year.
Then the conversation veered into relatively new territory as Andrews continued to prod Doncic about his relationship—or lack thereof—with Harrison.
When asked for his thoughts on the drama surrounding Harrison's latest closed-door meeting with members of the Dallas Mavericks media, Doncic had a blunt response calling Harrison "sad."
"It's just sad the way he's talking right now," Doncic said. "I never say anything bad about him. And I just want to move on. The fans, my ex-teammates always keep it hard—it's time for me to move on from that."
Ultimately, Doncic took the high road by steering clear of saying anything too negative about Harrison, as warranted as it might be.
Doncic and the Lakers have more pressing things to focus on anyway, with Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves taking place Saturday night.