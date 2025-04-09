Luka Doncic's Camp Reportedly Nixed Mavericks' Special Offers for Return to Dallas
On Wednesday evening Luka Doncic will return to Dallas wearing a different uniform. While it's the second time Doncic has played his old team, the Slovenian superstar will take the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks in his former home for the very first time.
Anticipation surrounding the game is quite high, especially for an April game, and ESPN's Tim MacMahon published a feature on Doncic's return the morning of. In that feature, MacMahon reported on some of the Mavericks' plans to welcome back the former fan favorite after unceremoniously shipped out of town— and Doncic's camp apparently nixed one idea.
According to MacMahon the franchise had lined up "lucrative sponsorship deals" with multiple companies Doncic endorses, presmuably to promote his return to Dallas. Doncic's camp wasn't buying it for one big reason.
"Team sources told ESPN that the Mavs had also lined up lucrative sponsorship deals for Wednesday's game, with multiple companies that Doncic endorses," MacMahon wrote, "but those deals fell apart after Doncic's camp declined to give its blessing, pointedly noting that he now plays for the Lakers."
A fair thing to point out!
There were no illusions that there was any love lost between Doncic and the Mavs after the shocking trade that sent him to Los Angeles. An anecdote like this only furthers that perception.
It should be a very fun night in Dallas— but probably not for the Mavs.