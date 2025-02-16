Mac McClung Has Nearly Tripled NBA Career Earnings Thanks to Slam Dunk Contest Wins
Mac McClung made NBA history on Saturday night, as he became the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three consecutive times with his victory at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
With four straight scores of 50 on a variety of impressive dunks, including one that saw him jump over a car and another that featured him leaping over the 6'11" Evan Mobley and tapping the rim with the ball before slamming it home, McClung sealed the historic victory.
But that's not all he did.
With Saturday's win, McClung's career earnings from the dunk contest rose to $325,000, which is nearly triple what he has earned in his playing career thus far, according to Front Office Sports.
Despite his incredible dunking ability, McClung has played sparingly in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2021, McClung bounced between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls before most recently playing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23 and the Orlando Magic earlier this season.
He has appeared in just five career NBA games in three seasons. Back in October of '24, the Magic converted McClung into a two-way NBA contract, and he has spent the majority of his time with the Osceola Magic, with whom he won G League MVP during the 2023-24 campaign.
McClung has struggled to find consistent playing time in the NBA, but his impressive dunking skills have given him quite a financial boost.