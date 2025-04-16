Magic Fans Wanted all the Boston Celtics Smoke During Blowout Play-In Win Over Hawks
The Orlando Magic dismantled the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night to secure a best-of-seven playoff series against the Boston Celtics. There's not a lot of widespread belief in the Magic pulling off a stunning upset but at least they'll have an honest shot at advancing deep into the postseason instead of sliding out of the picture completely. So the home crowd was fired-up after it became clear Orlando would advance as there was nothing to do but savor the stress-free final moments.
Fans do what fans do and predictably a "We want Boston" chant materialized.
How do you breathe life into a series that is not expected to be particularly competitive without a ton of postseason history between the two teams to draw back on? Have the fans of the more flawed team put their finger in the chest of the perceived juggernaut's chest and say bring it on.
Will it age well? Most likely not. But there's absolutely no reason for anyone to get worked up because if the Magic can't enjoy a playoff success, then what's the point of playing a whole season and having an incredible theme song?