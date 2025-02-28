SI

Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Out Indefinitely Due to Knee Injury

Suggs has missed the team's last 14 games due to a left thigh contusion, but is now set to miss even more time with a separate injury.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is out indefinitely.
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has missed the team's last 14 games due to a left thigh contusion, and is now out indefinitely due to a trochlea injury in his left knee, according to a report from Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Suggs was ramping up his on-court activities to prepare to return from his thigh bruise, but was experiencing discomfort in his left knee that led the team to get him examined. Upon medical review, he was diagnosed with the trochlea injury.

It is unknown how long he will be out, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third different injury that has popped up in a frustrating season for Suggs. He missed 10 games earlier this season with a back strain, and has now missed 14 straight games with the thigh contusion. In total, he has missed 24 of the last 25 games.

In 35 starts this season, Suggs has averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Magic are 29-32 on the season, good for seventh in the East.

