Magic Johnson Congratulates LeBron James for Hitting 50K Point Milestone
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reached a historic 50,000 combined regular and postseason career points on Tuesday night, something no other NBA player in history has done.
James hit the milestone during the Lakers' 136–115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Going into the game he needed just one basket to reach 50,000, and ended up hitting it on a three-pointer early in the first quarter. He finished the contest with a total of 34 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, bringing his combined career total to 50,033 overall, per Statmuse.
Fellow NBA legend Magic Johnson was quick to congratulate King James on this new achievement, writing on social media, "Congratulations to the King LeBron James for becoming the only player in NBA history to score 50,000 regular season and playoff points!" followed by a "hands clapping" emoji.
Johnson was in attendance and congratulated James when the latter broke the all-time NBA scoring record in February 2023, as well as when he reached 40,000 regular season career points in March 2024.
Looking forward to Johnson's congratulatory post when James hits 60,000 combined career points at some point soon here. At this rate, who are we to doubt him?