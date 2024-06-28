Magic Johnson Had Fired-Up Reaction to Lakers Picking Bronny James in NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday night, which will allow him to play with his dad, LeBron James, if he decides to stick with the team in free agency.
Lakers great Magic Johnson loved the move by his former team, as he posted a fired-up message on social media in which he celebrated the historic move to create the league's first father-son duo.
"Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers!," Johnson wrote in a tweet. "This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"
Here's the post he shared:
Pretty cool.