SI

Magic Johnson Had Fired-Up Reaction to Lakers Picking Bronny James in NBA Draft

Andy Nesbitt

Jan 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is greeted by fans after the game against the California Golden Bears at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is greeted by fans after the game against the California Golden Bears at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday night, which will allow him to play with his dad, LeBron James, if he decides to stick with the team in free agency.

Lakers great Magic Johnson loved the move by his former team, as he posted a fired-up message on social media in which he celebrated the historic move to create the league's first father-son duo.

"Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers!," Johnson wrote in a tweet. "This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"

Here's the post he shared:

Pretty cool.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA