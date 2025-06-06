Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winning Bucket vs. Thunder Sends Sports Fans Into a Tizzy
The 2025 NBA Finals are off to a rip-roaring start after the Indiana Pacers somehow stole Game 1 from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the hands of point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Though they were down 15 earlier in the fourth, the Pacers managed to bring it within one with 48 seconds left. But as the clock dwindled, the score stayed stagnant. It looked like Indiana might not pull it off ... until a 21-foot, buzzer-beating jump shot from Hali all but sealed the deal. Final score: 111-110.
It was a thrilling comeback from what felt like it should have been a Thunder win—and those posting through the moment online sounded every bit as excited as you'd expect.
Take a look at that reaction from sports fans below:
Yet another crazy ending sponsored by Tyrese Haliburton. We'll see what's in store for Game 2 come Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.