Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winning Bucket vs. Thunder Sends Sports Fans Into a Tizzy

The Pacers stole Game 1 with yet another clutch bucket from Hali.

Brigid Kennedy

Tyrese Haliburton reacts after his game-winner on June 5, 2025.
Tyrese Haliburton reacts after his game-winner on June 5, 2025.
The 2025 NBA Finals are off to a rip-roaring start after the Indiana Pacers somehow stole Game 1 from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the hands of point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Though they were down 15 earlier in the fourth, the Pacers managed to bring it within one with 48 seconds left. But as the clock dwindled, the score stayed stagnant. It looked like Indiana might not pull it off ... until a 21-foot, buzzer-beating jump shot from Hali all but sealed the deal. Final score: 111-110.

It was a thrilling comeback from what felt like it should have been a Thunder win—and those posting through the moment online sounded every bit as excited as you'd expect.

Take a look at that reaction from sports fans below:

Yet another crazy ending sponsored by Tyrese Haliburton. We'll see what's in store for Game 2 come Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

