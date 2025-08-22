SI

NBA Free Agent Malik Beasley Not a Target in Federal Gambling Probe, Attorneys Say

Beasley's attorneys announced that Beasley is no longer a target in a federal investigation into gambling.

NBA free agent guard Malik Beasley has been cleared in a federal gambling probe.
NBA free agent guard Malik Beasley is no longer a target in a federal gambling probe, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN's Shams Charania.

After meetings with the Eastern District of New York, Beasley's attorneys say that he remains uncharged and is no longer being targeted in the investigation into NBA games and prop bets that took place during the 2023–24 basketball season.

"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Haney told ESPN's Charania. "An allegation with no charge, indictment, or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

Beasley being cleared of wrongdoing will reopen free agency as one of the top shooters on the market. He should receive plenty of interest after finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. Beasley played in all 82 regular season games for the Pistons, scoring 16.3 points per game on 43.0% shooting overall and a scorching 41.6% mark from three.

