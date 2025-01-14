Malik Beasley Had an Epic Celebration Blowing Kisses to the MSG Crowd in Pistons’ Win
The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 124–116 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The game came down to the wire and one of the bench players made two huge shots to seal the win for the Pistons. And the ensuing celebration was so over the top that he must now be mentioned alongside Reggie Miller and Trae Young as one of the greatest Knicks-killers in NBA history.
Sorry, those are the rules.
The Pistons had a one-point lead late in the game when Malik Beasley hit a three-pointer in the corner and ran back up the court pointing at fans. After Jalen Brunson made a layup to get back within two points, Beasley had another answer.
As the Knicks called timeout Beasley broke out every celebration you can imagine. He danced. He posed. He high-fived teammates. He skipped and bounced around the court blowing kisses to the crowd.
Beasley finished with 22 points and made six of eight three-point attempts.
It was the Pistons' tenth win in their last 12 games while the Knicks have dropped five of their last seven. If the playoffs started today, the Pistons would be the eighth seed. Considering they haven't been to the playoffs since 2019, this is a very big deal.
And it's certainly worth celebrating.