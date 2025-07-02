Malik Beasley's Financial Troubles Include Shocking Debts to Barber and Dentist
Malik Beasley appears to be having serious financial issues. The United States District Attorney's office has launched an investigation and the NBA is cooperating while a new contract with the Detroit Pistons remains in limbo for one of the best shooters in the league last season.
While rumors swirl about gambling allegations, The Detroit News has uncovered some details about Beasley's finances. He reportedly owes money to a landlord, lender and marketing firm, but also owes a surprising amount to a dentist as well as a celebrity barber who are both located in Wisconsin. Via The Detroit News:
In January, a celebrity barbershop with a long roster of NBA stars won a $26,827 judgment against Beasley. The barbershop, Cairo Cuts, operates in Milwaukee, where Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2022-24.
Beasley was also featured in an Instagram post for the dentist who was garnishing his wages from the Pistons this season. More from The Detroit News:
Meanwhile, in January, a Minnesota dentist won a $34,390 default judgment against Beasley, according to court records. The dentist, Hassan Alshehabi of Delicate Smiles, started garnishing Beasley's paychecks from the Pistons in February, court records show.
Beasley has been sued twice by The Stott, a high-rise apartment building in downtown Detroit. The first lawsuit was dismissed.