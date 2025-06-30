Malik Beasley Gambling Bombshell Brings Out the Social Media Sleuths
1. ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped a huge piece of news Sunday regarding Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley and gambling allegations.
My initial reaction to the story was amazement because Beasley has been around for while and has accumulated a decent chunk of change over his career. If a pro athlete is going to get involved in a gambling scandal (allegedly), you’d think it would be something like a rookie making the league minimum.
Beasley, however, has been in the NBA since 2016. His career earnings, according to Spotrac.com, are $60 million.
So maybe this is more about needing action than money (allegedly), but who knows right now. I look forward to the details emerging.
One of the details reported on by Charania was that the investigation centers around allegations from the 2023-–24 season when Beasley was on the Bucks.
It seems many people did not read Charania's story and only saw the headlines because social media sleuths, of course, think they have discovered evidence of Beasley being up to no good (allegedly). Some of the stuff seems legit and some of it is just funny.
2. If you’re like me and don’t subscribe to YouTube TV, NFL Sunday Ticket will cost you $480 plus taxes for the 2025 season. I will cough up the $500 because I’m a sucker and YouTube does an outstanding job with its presentation of Sunday Ticket, but at what point is enough ... enough?
3. On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for its eight-episode docuseries on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys that debuts on Aug. 19 and I have a hot take. No docuseries should be more than four episodes.
4. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a manager get so much in during such a short time during a tirade against an umpire. The Rockies’ Warren Schaeffer spiked his gum, spiked his hat and gave a demonstration on where a pitch was all within 10 seconds while getting ejected in the third inning of Colorado’s game Sunday in Milwaukee.
5. This was the single-best moment of the entire weekend in the sports world.
6. This week’s episode of the podcast features a conversation about all of the latest sports media news with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.
Topics discussed during the podcast include how Stephen A. Smith became an ongoing story during the NBA Finals; the ratings for the Pacers-Thunder series; whether all the off-court storylines regarding Caitlin Clark help or hurt the WNBA; a couple of recent live broadcasting moments that made headlines; Amazon vs. NBC for next year’s NBA coverage; the WWE’s upcoming Netflix series that promises an unprecedented behind-the-scenes-look; and much more.
Following Deitsch, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the sad state of New York baseball, the new season of Quarterback on Netflix and the trailer for the new Bruce Springsteen biopic featuring Jeremy Allen White. Additionally, I respond to listener emails.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This entire half-hour interview with screenwriter and director Larry Charles is truly excellent, but the first few minutes are the most notable. Charles, who worked on Seinfeld, explains why a Larry David documentary fell apart the day before it was supposed to air on HBO.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.