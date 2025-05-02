Malik Beasley Reveals Teammate's Powerful Line to Sum Up Pistons' Wild Season
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley had every reason to be upset after his team's last-second elimination from the NBA playoffs at the hands of the New York Knicks—especially considering his crucial game-sealing drop at the end—but he kept things pretty real after the fact, even sharing the perfect phrase to sum up Detroit's unexpectedly strong season.
Per his retelling, it wasn't Beasley who came up with the line, but rather Pistons forward Tobias Harris, who Beasley noted did an "amazing job bringing us together after the game."
"He came in and said, 'Look, man. It sucks, but we had a hell of a year,'" the guard recounted for the media, divulging what is honestly the perfect message to describe Detroit's early exit and the wild ride these players were on. It stinks that it's over, but it was a great time.
He then continued vis-à-vis Harris: "Nobody believed in us. It was Detroit vs. everybody, literally. And even through playoffs, we continue to fight for each other and have each other's backs and we live with the results.' Like I said, it sucks but I think we gave ourselves a chance every game and we just didn't pull through."
Watch that full remark below:
Harris is right, though; no one saw this coming for Detroit. Not even the team's owner, who said Thursday night that he "expected them to do well," but "not this well, quite honestly."
And although it ended early, the team's success this season bodes well for the future, when they could very well make a run at a title with a bit more time, practice, and momentum. A journey of a thousand miles, etc. etc.