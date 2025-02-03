SI

Mark Cuban's Reaction to Shocking Luka Doncic Trade Had Fans Saying the Same Thing

The Mavericks minority owner had a simple but generic response to Doncic being traded to the Lakers over the weekend.

Kristen Wong

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hugs forward Luka Doncic (77) after the win over the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hugs forward Luka Doncic (77) after the win over the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA world is still reeling from the ground-shaking trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that essentially swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in a late-night move unforeseen by players and analysts alike.

Among all the reactions to the shocking trade, Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban had a surprisingly silent one after seeing the player he drafted seven years ago pack his bags for the West Coast. 

Cuban, who bought the Mavericks in 2000, sold his majority stake to the family of casino billionaire Miriam Adelson last year and currently remains a minority owner. As such, he has been shut out of day-to-day basketball operations and reportedly wasn’t involved at all in the blockbuster Doncic trade.

When asked for his immediate reaction to the trade, Cuban had a simple four-letter response:

“MFFL,” or “Mavericks Fan For Life.”

Fans universally thought that was a massive cop-out from Cuban and wanted to see more emotion after his team arguably just completed its biggest trade in franchise history.

This was, after all, the same man who half-jokingly said he would choose to keep Doncic on the Mavs over his marriage if it came down to it.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA