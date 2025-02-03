Mark Cuban's Reaction to Shocking Luka Doncic Trade Had Fans Saying the Same Thing
The NBA world is still reeling from the ground-shaking trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that essentially swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in a late-night move unforeseen by players and analysts alike.
Among all the reactions to the shocking trade, Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban had a surprisingly silent one after seeing the player he drafted seven years ago pack his bags for the West Coast.
Cuban, who bought the Mavericks in 2000, sold his majority stake to the family of casino billionaire Miriam Adelson last year and currently remains a minority owner. As such, he has been shut out of day-to-day basketball operations and reportedly wasn’t involved at all in the blockbuster Doncic trade.
When asked for his immediate reaction to the trade, Cuban had a simple four-letter response:
“MFFL,” or “Mavericks Fan For Life.”
Fans universally thought that was a massive cop-out from Cuban and wanted to see more emotion after his team arguably just completed its biggest trade in franchise history.
This was, after all, the same man who half-jokingly said he would choose to keep Doncic on the Mavs over his marriage if it came down to it.