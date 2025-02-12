Markieff Morris Had Hilarious Question After Being Part of Luka Doncic Trade
The Luka Doncic blockbuster trade was one of the most surprising deals in NBA history, and even those involved in the deal were caught off guard by the move.
Markieff Morris, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks along with Doncic and Maxi Kleber, admitted he was surprised by the deal, but perhaps not by the reason one would imagine.
During a recent episode of his Twins and Wins podcast with his twin brother Marcus, Markieff admitted he was surprised that any team had interest in trading for him.
"When it first happened I was in shock because you know, obviously, I haven't played in a couple years," said Morris. "So my first thing is, 'Who the hell want me? Who wants to trade for me?'"
Morris has appeared in just nine games this season, including seven for the Mavericks prior to the trade. He played just 26 games in the 2023-24 season and 35 games in 2022-23. His lack of game action led him to believe he wasn't a likely trade candidate, but he still wound up getting dealt.
"Couple minutes later, I actually didn't know who was getting traded with me because they didn't let me know, I seen the Luka news come out. Instantly, you know, obviously I'm still feeling some type of way, but I seen Luka getting traded, like s---, they'll trade me," he said of his surprise to see Doncic getting moved.
Morris spoke highly of his time with the Mavericks and living in the city of Dallas, and ultimately was heartbroken to see his time there come to an unexpected end.