The Luka-AD Trade Was So Unbelievable the Entire NBA World Was Sure Shams Got Hacked
In what is already feeling like the most shocking trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal that would swap superstars Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis.
The news broke late Saturday night with a tweet from ESPN scoopster extraordinaire Shams Charania.
Shams's status as an NBA insider is as rock solid as they come. He is in the air of the Schefters and of the man who came before him, Adrian Wojnarowski, when it comes to having the inside track on breaking news. When Shams tweets a deal, it’s as good as gospel.
But a deal of this magnitude, seeing one of the best players on the planet, a player most NBA fans expect to win multiple MVP awards by the time his career is up, getting traded away on the eve of a potential supermax contract with basically no forewarning, was so shocking that Shams needed to stress to his audience that it was not a joke.
But even with Shams’s emphasis of “Yes, this is real,” there were many nonbelievers who assumed that Shams had simply gotten his account hacked by an NBA fan with a phenomenal imagination.
It wasn’t just fans—several NBA pros assumed that the most likely thing was that Shams had lost control of his account.
Even Shams’s own network, ESPN, joked that they needed to double-check with their reporter to make sure he hadn’t gotten locked out of his account.
As unbelievable as the news is, it’s true. Luka is heading to the Lakers. Anthony Davis is heading to Dallas. We have simply never seen a deal like this before.