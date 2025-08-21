Marselles Brown, Father of Celtics Star Jaylen Brown, Arrested for Attempted Murder
Brown was arrested as a result of a parking lot dispute.
Former professional boxer Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, has been arrested for attempted murder, according to a report from TMZ.
The alleged incident took place over a dispute involving a parking spot in Las Vegas, where Brown was said to have stabbed a youth football coach in the stomach as a result of the altercation.
Brown fled the scene, but was later taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. But his condition is unknown.
TMZ noted that Jaylen Brown was not previously aware of his father's arrest, and that he does not have a close relationship with Marselles.
