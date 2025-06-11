Mavericks Believe Jason Kidd Will Remain Head Coach Despite Knicks’ Interest
The Dallas Mavericks believe that Jason Kidd will return as the franchise's head coach despite interest from the New York Knicks in having the 52-year-old replace Tom Thibodeau, according to a report from Christian Clark and Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Members of Dallas' front office have insisted to key stakeholders that Kidd is expected to return next season. As of Tuesday, the Knicks have not formally requested an interview.
League sources told The Athletic that there is a belief that Kidd is "hoping to parlay the Knicks' interest into a lucrative contract extension."
In addition, the Mavericks offered a lead assistant coaching job to former Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns head coach Jay Triano on Tuesday, which he formally accepted. Triano took the position after assurances from Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison that Kidd would be sticking around as head coach. Triano has spent the last three seasons as an assistant for the Sacramento Kings under former head coach Mike Brown.
If Kidd interviews and takes the Knicks job, he would not only be reunited with Jalen Brunson, who he coached for one season in Dallas, but he would also be leaving the Mavericks at the altar for the Knicks second time in his basketball career.
As a player, Kidd left Dallas for New York in the summer of 2012 after helping the franchise win an NBA title a year earlier.