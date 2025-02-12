SI

Mavericks Reportedly Contacted Bucks About Giannis Before Trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

The Mavericks may have shopped Luka Doncic more than previously thought.

Mike McDaniel

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly talked to the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo before trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly talked to the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo before trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks inquiring about the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline, league sources told longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel.

The discussions centered around former Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who of course, was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Per Woelfel, Doncic was also shopped to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ultimately, the Mavericks found a trade partner with the Lakers that landed Dallas Anthony Davis. But a trade of Antetokounmpo to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic would have reunited the Bucks star with former head coach Jason Kidd in Dallas. Kidd coached Antetokounmpo for over three seasons.

At the time Kidd was fired, Antetokounmpo said that Kidd was "a big part of his success" in the early part of his career.

But now Kidd is coaching Davis instead.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA