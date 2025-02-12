Mavericks Reportedly Contacted Bucks About Giannis Before Trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks inquiring about the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline, league sources told longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel.
The discussions centered around former Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who of course, was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Per Woelfel, Doncic was also shopped to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ultimately, the Mavericks found a trade partner with the Lakers that landed Dallas Anthony Davis. But a trade of Antetokounmpo to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic would have reunited the Bucks star with former head coach Jason Kidd in Dallas. Kidd coached Antetokounmpo for over three seasons.
At the time Kidd was fired, Antetokounmpo said that Kidd was "a big part of his success" in the early part of his career.
But now Kidd is coaching Davis instead.