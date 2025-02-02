Mavericks Make Miserable Franchise History in First Game After Luka Doncic Trade
Lost amidst the whirlwind of noise surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' blockbuster trade to send Luka Doncic to Los Angeles? There was still a game to be played on Sunday.
Less than 24 hours after the ground-shaking transaction that sent the face of the franchise to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, the Mavs suited up for a Sunday matinee contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dallas was already set to be shorthanded, with starters Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford all out with injury. The trade couldn't provide reinforcements with incomers Davis and Max Christie still needing to onboard.
So the Mavs took on the Cavaliers, who own the best record in the East, without multiple starters and dealing with the emotional aftershocks of the transaction. They very clearly felt it, as the team set a new franchise record for worst first quarter performance in the organization's history.
When the buzzer sounded, the Mavericks were down 50-19 to Cleveland. The 31-point deficit marks Dallas's worst after one quarter of play, breaking a record from 1981, according to the local broadcast.
Matters improved somewhat in the second quarter, as the Mavs managed to put 27 points on the board in the next 12 minutes. Unfortunately it was more of the same on the other end of the court; the Cavs scored 41 points to put the score at 91-46 at halftime, which marks Cleveland's best first half performance ever.
All in all, a very bad day for Mavericks fans everywhere.