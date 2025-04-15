Mavs GM Nico Harrison Crushed By Fans for Lame Move at First Post-Luka Doncic Presser
Dallas Mavericks general manager has been mocked and loathed by the team's fans since he made the stunning decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.
Since that move, Harrison hasn't spoken with the local media at all, which has only made things worse for him. Well, that changed on Tuesday when he sat down with a few members of the Dallas media for a roundtable discussion.
However, there were two rules set up for this meeting: No cameras or audio devices were allowed.
For real.
Needless to say, that led to fans ripping him even more.
