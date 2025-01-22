Mavericks Lose Star Center Dereck Lively II to Significant Foot Injury
Dallas Mavericks second-year star center Dereck Lively II will miss the next 2-3 months after sustaining a small fracture in his foot, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Lively, who has been out of the lineup since Jan. 14, will be sorely missed in the middle of the paint for Dallas, where he has been a force defensively throughout his first two years in the league and has continued to improve offensively.
In 32 games this season, Lively has averaged 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest this season. Lively was instrumental in helping Dallas reach the NBA Finals last season as a rookie, and has continued his progression in year two with the franchise.
Daniel Gafford has started in Lively's place since the injury, and expect that to continue until just before the start of the playoffs when the second-year center is aiming to return.
The Mavericks are 23-20 on the season, and in seventh-place in the Western Conference. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.