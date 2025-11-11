Mavericks Owner Patrick Dumont Pens Letter to Fans After Firing Nico Harrison
The Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison Tuesday, less than a year removed from the seismic trade he conducted that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round pick.
Team owner Patrick Dumont penned a letter to Dallas fans in the aftermath of the franchise-altering decision to part ways with Harrison, urging for their support as ownership looks to get the team back on track.
“No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season. You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and I share them with you. When the results don’t meet expectations, it’s my responsibility to act. I’ve made the decision to part ways with General Manager Nico Harrison.
“Though the majority of the 2025-26 season remains to be played, and I know our players are deeply committed to a winning culture, the decision was critical to moving our franchise forward in a positive direction,” wrote Dumont after the news of Harrison’s departure broke, via NBA insider Shams Charania.
Dumont apologized for the “difficult last several months” and urged fans to remain patient and passionate as the team attempts to return to its winning ways.
Harrison’s ousting wasn’t a major surprise. Dallas has struggled out the gate this season, going 3–8 in its first 11 games. Meanwhile, Dončić has been nothing short of sensational in Los Angeles, averaging 37.1 points and flirting with a triple-double on a near nightly basis. That can’t be easy for Mavericks fans to watch, and Harrison served as a frequent reminder that the organization traded the most talented player to ever don the team’s uniform.
With Harrison out, the Mavs will hope they can swiftly rebuild into a contending team and move forward as an organization after what was a less than fortuitous chapter.