Mavs Fan Patrick Mahomes Had Three-Word Reaction to Dallas's Stunning Draft Lottery Win
Aside from being the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is also a sports fan, specifically a fan of the Dallas Mavericks. The Tyler, Texas native experienced—and even narrated—the highs of the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals during the 2023–24 postseason. And he, like other Dallas fans, was blindsided by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade at the deadline in February.
On Monday, the Mavericks, after being beset by misfortune in the aftermath of the Doncic trade, had luck—and perhaps something else, according to basketball conspiracy theorists—on their side. The Mavericks won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, aka the NBA draft lottery, somehow securing the No. 1 pick after having minuscule odds to do so.
And Mahomes needed just three words to express his excitement.
Mahomes added "GOOO Dallas Mavericks" in his ensuing tweet, then retweeted a photoshop of Flagg in a Mavs uniform alongside All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. To say Mahomes is elated would be an understatement.