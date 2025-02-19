Mavericks Sign Center Amid Injuries to Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford
The Dallas Mavericks are making a much-needed addition to the frontcourt, agreeing to bring in center Moses Brown on a 10-day contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Injuries in their frontcourt have piled up, with the likes of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford all sidelined for extended time. The team utilized the All-Star break to find a suitable replacement.
Brown, who stands in at 7' 2", has been a journeyman since entering the NBA out of UCLA. Since debuting in 2019–20 with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brown has appeared in a total of 159 games for the Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.
Most recently, he played nine games in Indiana and averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 5.1 minutes per game. His previous stint in Dallas lasted 26 games, and he averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while logging 6.5 minutes per contest.
The Mavs have been tight-lipped about a potential return date for Davis, who suffered an adductor injury during his first and only game with the franchise following the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Meanwhile, Gafford is expected to be sidelined at least five more weeks with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. Lively has been sidelined since Jan. 14 after suffering an ankle injury and is expected to miss another month or two.
The need for a new big was extremely apparent, and the Mavs were able to bring in some reinforcements before play resumes after the All-Star break. Their next game is slated for Friday, Feb. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.