Mavericks Release Statement on Stunning Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
It will be a while yet before the new reality of the NBA sets in following Saturday night's astonishing Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Even now, over 12 hours later, Doncic wearing Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold is a surreal thing to imagine.
Sunday morning brought the harsh reality to Dallas Mavericks fans in the form of a statement from the team thanking Doncic for his tenure and welcoming in the organization's newest additions.
"We are thankful for Luka and grateful for his efforts during his time with us," Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said in a press release. "He helped build this team and was an integral part of the success we’ve seen throughout the years, including our recent NBA Finals run, along with Maxi and Markieff who are veteran voices equally valued across this team.
"This is a new chapter, and we are excited to welcome Anthony and Max to the fold. AD is an experienced veteran, who can play both ends of the floor while helping elevate us defensively. He knows first-hand what it takes to win, and I know he's motivated to be a part of what we're building in Dallas."
There will undoubtedly be more to come from the Mavs as the team processes the loss of one All-NBA superstar and the acqusition of another. For now, though, it serves as concrete proof that last night did indeed happen.
Luka Doncic is a Laker. Anthony Davis is a Maverick. This league.