SI

Mavericks Release Statement on Stunning Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade

Dallas thanked Doncic for his time with the organization and welcomed its new additions.

Liam McKeone

The franchise thanked Doncic for his time in Dallas
The franchise thanked Doncic for his time in Dallas / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It will be a while yet before the new reality of the NBA sets in following Saturday night's astonishing Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Even now, over 12 hours later, Doncic wearing Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold is a surreal thing to imagine.

Sunday morning brought the harsh reality to Dallas Mavericks fans in the form of a statement from the team thanking Doncic for his tenure and welcoming in the organization's newest additions.

"We are thankful for Luka and grateful for his efforts during his time with us," Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said in a press release. "He helped build this team and was an integral part of the success we’ve seen throughout the years, including our recent NBA Finals run, along with Maxi and Markieff who are veteran voices equally valued across this team.

"This is a new chapter, and we are excited to welcome Anthony and Max to the fold. AD is an experienced veteran, who can play both ends of the floor while helping elevate us defensively. He knows first-hand what it takes to win, and I know he's motivated to be a part of what we're building in Dallas."

There will undoubtedly be more to come from the Mavs as the team processes the loss of one All-NBA superstar and the acqusition of another. For now, though, it serves as concrete proof that last night did indeed happen.

Luka Doncic is a Laker. Anthony Davis is a Maverick. This league.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA