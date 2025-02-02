SI

Mavs Fans Left NSFW Message for GM Nico Harrison Outside Arena After Massive Trade

Dallas fans were not happy with the Luka Doncic trade. To say the least.

Liam McKeone

Mavs fans left an NSFW message for Nico Harrison outside the Dirk Nowitzki statue at American Airlines Center
Mavs fans left an NSFW message for Nico Harrison outside the Dirk Nowitzki statue at American Airlines Center / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Saturday's seismic transaction between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that saw Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swap jerseys will have long-lasting ripple effects felt for many years around the league. It also leaves Mavs fans to mourn the departure of their franchise superstar, a difficult development to accept even with Davis bringing his talents to the organization.

Some fans are not coping very well, as evidenced by graffiti left outside American Airlines Center on Sunday morning. Multiple reporters on site said an NSFW message to GM Nico Harrison was left on the concrete next to the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena; video appears to show the message saying "F--- Nico you bum." Security was left to try and powerwash the message away, with limited effect.

The message was seen by a number of fans, who gathered in protest of the trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles.

A tough morning to be a supporter of the Mavericks. In strong contrast to the message engraved on Nowitzki's statue, it seems loyalty does fade.

