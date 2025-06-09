SI

Mavs' Jason Kidd 'Didn't Always Enjoy' One Part of Luka Doncic Trade

Kidd didn't always apprecaite being the franchise spokesperson after the Doncic trade.

Liam McKeone

Kidd's Mavericks had a tough season but own the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft
Kidd's Mavericks had a tough season but own the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jason Kidd's job as the Dallas Mavericks head coach has undergone rather significant changes in the last 12 months. This time a year ago Kidd was in the midst of coaching Luka Doncic through his first NBA Finals experience; it ended quickly at the hands of the Boston Celtics but optimism surrounding the organization's future was quite high. Then came the stunning trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, an injury-riddled second half, and an even more stunning lottery process that saw Dallas win the No. 1 pick.

It's been a whirlwind, to say the least. And now Kidd's name is in the news as a rumored target of the New York Knicks, in search of a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau.

Reporting on that situation, The Athletic revealed there was one part of the Doncic trade that didn't always sit well with Kidd— the fact that he was often left on his own as the franchise spokesperson to answer for the decision.

"Furthermore, Kidd didn’t always enjoy being Dallas’ spokesperson in the aftermath of the franchise trading Luka Doncic, per league sources," James L. Edwards III reported on Monday.

It wouldn't be surprising if Kidd did feel that way. The decision to trade Doncic was met with uproar and outrage from the fanbase. But after one initial press conference the man who actually made the decision, GM Nico Harrison, was able to largely disappear from the public eye. Kidd had no such option given his media obligations as an NBA head coach and since the story defined the 2024-25 season the stream of questions never really stopped.

One of the many ripple effects from the Doncic trade.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA