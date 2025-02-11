Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Explains Decision to Attend Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut
Dallas Mavericks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was just as shocked as fans, pundits and NBA players when his former team stunningly dealt five-time All-Star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline earlier in February.
Shortly after news of the trade broke late on Feb. 1, Nowitzki took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted one surprised face emoji, expressing just how astonished he was by the Mavericks' decision to trade his former teammate.
And as Doncic prepares to make his debut for the Lakers on Monday night against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, Nowitzki, who has remained close to his former Mavs teammate, confirmed a report that he'd be attending the game while also explaining his decision, in a post on X.
Nowitzki made it clear that he'll always support the Mavs, whom he led to an NBA championship during the 2010-11 season, but added that his close friendship with Doncic meant he needed to come support the newest Laker in his "new chapter."
Nowitzki's decorated NBA career overlapped with the beginning of Doncic's, as the two shared the court in Dallas for one season back in 2018-19, with the pair developing a friendship in what amounted to a passing-of-the-torch moment for the franchise.
And even though Doncic will now be playing for one of Nowitzki's biggest rivals from his playing days, the latter will still be there to support his friend.