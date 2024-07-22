Mavs to Sign Veteran Spencer Dinwiddie to One-Year Deal, per Report
Veteran swingman Spencer Dinwiddie is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in his career, as he will sign a one-year deal with the franchise for the upcoming NBA season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Charania broke the news in real time in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, where he noted that the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams interested in bringing Dinwiddie back.
The 31-year-old 10-year vet spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers, where he averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 assists on 39.2% shooting in 76 games. Dinwiddie is sure to bring energy off the bench as a reliable role player for the Mavericks next season, and can certainly spot start as necessary.
Dinwiddie played a key role in helping the Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals during the 2021-22 season when he joined the franchise as a mid-season acquisition from the Washington Wizards. In 23 regular season games that season for Dallas, Dinwiddie averaged 15.8 points and 3,9 assists on 49.8% shooting from the floor and a 40.4% mark from three.
Dinwiddie will be expected to fill the minutes vacated by Josh Green and Derrick Jones Jr., who both departed from last year's NBA Finals roster.