Miami Heat Reportedly Drop Price on Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the Miami Heat yet again as the situation in South Beach continues to deteriorate. The only thing that can save us is the Miami Heat deciding they'll just give Butler what he wants and accept less than they want.
Luckily, according to Brian Windhorst, that appears to be the case. That's right, Pat Riley might actually blink first and have to trade Butler for less. This is great news for anyone who recently campaigned on the promised to bring down the price of Jimmy Butler's.
Here's the latest from Windy on First Take today:
"Jimmy Butler's going to get traded," said Windhorst. "I wasn't sure about that maybe seven-to-10 days ago. I really am more sure than ever that's going to happen. The Heat are trying to make it happen. They have backed down on their asks to teams that they had two-three weeks ago when this saga really started. They're willing to do more. And I think that there is really a chance now that more teams are going to wade in here because the price on Butler is going to be lower than just the Phoenix Suns which is the way it's been."
Windhorst also told Scott Van Pelt that Butler would be available at a "bargain price" on SportsCenter on Monday night.
Miami's long nightmare may soon be over. The question is, whose is about to start?