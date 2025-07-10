SI

Michael Porter Jr. Believes His Nuggets Role 'Plateaued' Before Trade to Nets

The veteran wing is excited about his opportunity with the Nets.

Veteran wing Michael Porter Jr. is excited about his opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets.
Veteran wing Michael Porter Jr. was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason as part of a deal that sent fellow veteran Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets.

The traded ended Porter's seven-year stint in Denver, where he was a key cog in the rotation for a franchise that captured an NBA title in 2023.

While Porter loved playing for the Nuggets, he's excited for the opportunity that lies ahead.

"I'm really excited for this next chapter out here in Brooklyn," Porter said this week. "Over in Denver, I feel like my ceiling had kinda plateaued. ... I'm excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn for sure. It's crazy, because me and Cam [Johnson] are boys. We're pretty cool. We're even having talks of swapping homes. ... Denver got a great player and a great dude and I'm excited for him. I'm excited for the opportunity to expand my game. ... But I want to grow my game. I don't want to plateau. I want to keep getting better throughout my career."

Porter has played his entire career in Denver, and has averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds on 50.0% shooting from the floor overall and 40.6% shooting from three. He was the third option offensively during his time in Denver to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and now has an opportunity to be the top option on a rebuilding team in Brooklyn.

