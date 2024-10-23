Mics Caught LeBron's Message to Bronny James on Lakers' Bench Before NBA Debut
A father and son sat on the Los Angeles Lakers' bench Tuesday night in their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
The father, LeBron James, shared a few words of wisdom with his son, Bronny James, who was just minutes away from making his highly anticipated NBA debut.
"You ready?" LeBron asked his son.
"Yup," Bronny James replied.
"Feel the intensity, alright?" LeBron said. "Just play care-free, though. Don't worry about mistakes—just go out there and play hard."
Bronny James checked into the game alongside his dad with four minutes to play in the second quarter. He played just under three minutes of game time and missed a three-point attempt from 28 feet.
James also was credited with an offensive rebound on a put-back attempt off a miss from Anthony Davis. He checked out of the game with 1:19 to play in the first half with a stat line that read 0-for-2 from the field with one board.
Bronny James, who was born on Oct. 6, 2004—just weeks before his father began his second NBA season—is officially an NBA player. He and LeBron became the first father-son duo in NBA history to share the court in the same game.
What a special night at Crypto.com Arena.